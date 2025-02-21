Valute / MOO
MOO: VanEck Agribusiness ETF
73.80 USD 0.24 (0.32%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MOO ha avuto una variazione del -0.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 73.58 e ad un massimo di 73.99.
Segui le dinamiche di VanEck Agribusiness ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
73.58 73.99
Intervallo Annuale
59.58 75.91
- Chiusura Precedente
- 74.04
- Apertura
- 73.87
- Bid
- 73.80
- Ask
- 74.10
- Minimo
- 73.58
- Massimo
- 73.99
- Volume
- 132
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.32%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.22%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.82%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.31%
21 settembre, domenica