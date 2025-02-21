QuotazioniSezioni
MOO: VanEck Agribusiness ETF

73.80 USD 0.24 (0.32%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MOO ha avuto una variazione del -0.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 73.58 e ad un massimo di 73.99.

Segui le dinamiche di VanEck Agribusiness ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
73.58 73.99
Intervallo Annuale
59.58 75.91
Chiusura Precedente
74.04
Apertura
73.87
Bid
73.80
Ask
74.10
Minimo
73.58
Massimo
73.99
Volume
132
Variazione giornaliera
-0.32%
Variazione Mensile
-0.22%
Variazione Semestrale
8.82%
Variazione Annuale
-1.31%
