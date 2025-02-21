시세섹션
통화 / MOO
주식로 돌아가기

MOO: VanEck Agribusiness ETF

73.80 USD 0.24 (0.32%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

MOO 환율이 오늘 -0.32%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 73.58이고 고가는 73.99이었습니다.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MOO News

일일 변동 비율
73.58 73.99
년간 변동
59.58 75.91
이전 종가
74.04
시가
73.87
Bid
73.80
Ask
74.10
저가
73.58
고가
73.99
볼륨
132
일일 변동
-0.32%
월 변동
-0.22%
6개월 변동
8.82%
년간 변동율
-1.31%
20 9월, 토요일