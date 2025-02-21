货币 / MOO
MOO: VanEck Agribusiness ETF
73.97 USD 0.38 (0.51%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MOO汇率已更改-0.51%。当日，交易品种以低点73.91和高点74.68进行交易。
关注VanEck Agribusiness ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
73.91 74.68
年范围
59.58 75.91
- 前一天收盘价
- 74.35
- 开盘价
- 74.54
- 卖价
- 73.97
- 买价
- 74.27
- 最低价
- 73.91
- 最高价
- 74.68
- 交易量
- 217
- 日变化
- -0.51%
- 月变化
- 0.01%
- 6个月变化
- 9.07%
- 年变化
- -1.08%
