クォートセクション
通貨 / LNT
株に戻る

LNT: Alliant Energy Corporation

63.78 USD 0.08 (0.13%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LNTの今日の為替レートは、-0.13%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり63.28の安値と64.15の高値で取引されました。

Alliant Energy Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LNT News

1日のレンジ
63.28 64.15
1年のレンジ
56.08 67.11
以前の終値
63.86
始値
63.67
買値
63.78
買値
64.08
安値
63.28
高値
64.15
出来高
2.188 K
1日の変化
-0.13%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.36%
6ヶ月の変化
-0.79%
1年の変化
5.40%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K