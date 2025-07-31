통화 / LNT
LNT: Alliant Energy Corporation
64.17 USD 0.39 (0.61%)
부문: 유틸리티 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LNT 환율이 오늘 0.61%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 63.50이고 고가는 64.47이었습니다.
Alliant Energy Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
LNT News
- Alliant Energy Stock: Navigating The Data Center Boom At A Full Valuation (NASDAQ:LNT)
- PPL Gains 10.9% in a Year: How Should You Play the Stock?
- Alliant Energy Rides on Renewable Expansion & Strategic Investments
- Alliant Energy stock hits all-time high at 66.77 USD
- Jefferies raises Alliant Energy stock price target to $74 on data center growth
- Alliant Energy price target raised to $70 from $62 at Mizuho on data center growth
- Alliant Energy stock price target raised to $68 from $66 at BMO Capital
- Alliant Energy stock price target raised to $72 from $68 at Wolfe Research
- Alliant Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss
- Alliant Energy Q2 2025 slides: data center growth and tax credits fuel expansion
- Alliant Energy (LNT) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Alliant Energy earnings beat by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Morning Bid: Tariffs hit, Apple rises
- Pinnacle West Q2 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Pinnacle West (PNW) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Alliant Energy to Release Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Value Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Spire Q3 Earnings Outpace Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Unitil (UTL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Alliant Energy stock hits all-time high at 66.55 USD
- Brookfield Renewable Partners Posts Wider-Than-Expected Q2 Loss
- Eversource Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Eversource Energy (ES) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
일일 변동 비율
63.50 64.47
년간 변동
56.08 67.11
- 이전 종가
- 63.78
- 시가
- 63.96
- Bid
- 64.17
- Ask
- 64.47
- 저가
- 63.50
- 고가
- 64.47
- 볼륨
- 3.009 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.61%
- 월 변동
- -0.76%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.19%
- 년간 변동율
- 6.05%
