Valute / LNT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
LNT: Alliant Energy Corporation
64.17 USD 0.39 (0.61%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LNT ha avuto una variazione del 0.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 63.50 e ad un massimo di 64.47.
Segui le dinamiche di Alliant Energy Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LNT News
- Alliant Energy Stock: Navigating The Data Center Boom At A Full Valuation (NASDAQ:LNT)
- PPL Gains 10.9% in a Year: How Should You Play the Stock?
- Alliant Energy Rides on Renewable Expansion & Strategic Investments
- Alliant Energy stock hits all-time high at 66.77 USD
- Jefferies raises Alliant Energy stock price target to $74 on data center growth
- Alliant Energy price target raised to $70 from $62 at Mizuho on data center growth
- Alliant Energy stock price target raised to $68 from $66 at BMO Capital
- Alliant Energy stock price target raised to $72 from $68 at Wolfe Research
- Alliant Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss
- Alliant Energy Q2 2025 slides: data center growth and tax credits fuel expansion
- Alliant Energy (LNT) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Alliant Energy earnings beat by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Morning Bid: Tariffs hit, Apple rises
- Pinnacle West Q2 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Pinnacle West (PNW) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Alliant Energy to Release Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Value Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Spire Q3 Earnings Outpace Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Unitil (UTL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Alliant Energy stock hits all-time high at 66.55 USD
- Brookfield Renewable Partners Posts Wider-Than-Expected Q2 Loss
- Eversource Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Eversource Energy (ES) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
63.50 64.47
Intervallo Annuale
56.08 67.11
- Chiusura Precedente
- 63.78
- Apertura
- 63.96
- Bid
- 64.17
- Ask
- 64.47
- Minimo
- 63.50
- Massimo
- 64.47
- Volume
- 3.009 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.61%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.76%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.19%
- Variazione Annuale
- 6.05%
20 settembre, sabato