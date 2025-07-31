Devises / LNT
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
LNT: Alliant Energy Corporation
64.17 USD 0.39 (0.61%)
Secteur: Utilitaires Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de LNT a changé de 0.61% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 63.50 et à un maximum de 64.47.
Suivez la dynamique Alliant Energy Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LNT Nouvelles
- Alliant Energy Stock: Navigating The Data Center Boom At A Full Valuation (NASDAQ:LNT)
- PPL Gains 10.9% in a Year: How Should You Play the Stock?
- Alliant Energy Rides on Renewable Expansion & Strategic Investments
- Alliant Energy stock hits all-time high at 66.77 USD
- Jefferies raises Alliant Energy stock price target to $74 on data center growth
- Alliant Energy price target raised to $70 from $62 at Mizuho on data center growth
- Alliant Energy stock price target raised to $68 from $66 at BMO Capital
- Alliant Energy stock price target raised to $72 from $68 at Wolfe Research
- Alliant Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss
- Alliant Energy Q2 2025 slides: data center growth and tax credits fuel expansion
- Alliant Energy (LNT) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Alliant Energy earnings beat by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Morning Bid: Tariffs hit, Apple rises
- Pinnacle West Q2 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Pinnacle West (PNW) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Alliant Energy to Release Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Value Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Spire Q3 Earnings Outpace Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Unitil (UTL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Alliant Energy stock hits all-time high at 66.55 USD
- Brookfield Renewable Partners Posts Wider-Than-Expected Q2 Loss
- Eversource Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Eversource Energy (ES) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
Range quotidien
63.50 64.47
Range Annuel
56.08 67.11
- Clôture Précédente
- 63.78
- Ouverture
- 63.96
- Bid
- 64.17
- Ask
- 64.47
- Plus Bas
- 63.50
- Plus Haut
- 64.47
- Volume
- 3.009 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.61%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.76%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -0.19%
- Changement Annuel
- 6.05%
20 septembre, samedi