LNT: Alliant Energy Corporation
64.07 USD 0.66 (1.02%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LNT exchange rate has changed by -1.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.06 and at a high of 64.67.
Follow Alliant Energy Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LNT News
Daily Range
64.06 64.67
Year Range
56.08 67.11
- Previous Close
- 64.73
- Open
- 64.54
- Bid
- 64.07
- Ask
- 64.37
- Low
- 64.06
- High
- 64.67
- Volume
- 688
- Daily Change
- -1.02%
- Month Change
- -0.91%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.34%
- Year Change
- 5.88%
