货币 / LNT
LNT: Alliant Energy Corporation
64.13 USD 0.51 (0.80%)
版块: 公用事业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LNT汇率已更改0.80%。当日，交易品种以低点63.96和高点64.29进行交易。
关注Alliant Energy Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
LNT新闻
- Alliant Energy Stock: Navigating The Data Center Boom At A Full Valuation (NASDAQ:LNT)
- PPL Gains 10.9% in a Year: How Should You Play the Stock?
- Alliant Energy Rides on Renewable Expansion & Strategic Investments
- Alliant Energy stock hits all-time high at 66.77 USD
- Jefferies raises Alliant Energy stock price target to $74 on data center growth
- Alliant Energy price target raised to $70 from $62 at Mizuho on data center growth
- Alliant Energy stock price target raised to $68 from $66 at BMO Capital
- Alliant Energy stock price target raised to $72 from $68 at Wolfe Research
- Alliant Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss
- Alliant Energy Q2 2025 slides: data center growth and tax credits fuel expansion
- Alliant Energy (LNT) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Alliant Energy earnings beat by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Morning Bid: Tariffs hit, Apple rises
- Pinnacle West Q2 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Pinnacle West (PNW) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Alliant Energy to Release Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Value Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Spire Q3 Earnings Outpace Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Unitil (UTL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Alliant Energy stock hits all-time high at 66.55 USD
- Brookfield Renewable Partners Posts Wider-Than-Expected Q2 Loss
- Eversource Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Eversource Energy (ES) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
日范围
63.96 64.29
年范围
56.08 67.11
- 前一天收盘价
- 63.62
- 开盘价
- 63.99
- 卖价
- 64.13
- 买价
- 64.43
- 最低价
- 63.96
- 最高价
- 64.29
- 交易量
- 316
- 日变化
- 0.80%
- 月变化
- -0.82%
- 6个月变化
- -0.25%
- 年变化
- 5.98%
