Divisas / LNT
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
LNT: Alliant Energy Corporation
63.86 USD 0.24 (0.38%)
Sector: Servicios Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LNT de hoy ha cambiado un 0.38%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 63.78, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 64.43.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Alliant Energy Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LNT News
- Alliant Energy Stock: Navigating The Data Center Boom At A Full Valuation (NASDAQ:LNT)
- PPL Gains 10.9% in a Year: How Should You Play the Stock?
- Alliant Energy Rides on Renewable Expansion & Strategic Investments
- Alliant Energy stock hits all-time high at 66.77 USD
- Jefferies raises Alliant Energy stock price target to $74 on data center growth
- Alliant Energy price target raised to $70 from $62 at Mizuho on data center growth
- Alliant Energy stock price target raised to $68 from $66 at BMO Capital
- Alliant Energy stock price target raised to $72 from $68 at Wolfe Research
- Alliant Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss
- Alliant Energy Q2 2025 slides: data center growth and tax credits fuel expansion
- Alliant Energy (LNT) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Alliant Energy earnings beat by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Morning Bid: Tariffs hit, Apple rises
- Pinnacle West Q2 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Pinnacle West (PNW) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Alliant Energy to Release Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Value Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Spire Q3 Earnings Outpace Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Unitil (UTL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Alliant Energy stock hits all-time high at 66.55 USD
- Brookfield Renewable Partners Posts Wider-Than-Expected Q2 Loss
- Eversource Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Eversource Energy (ES) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
Rango diario
63.78 64.43
Rango anual
56.08 67.11
- Cierres anteriores
- 63.62
- Open
- 63.99
- Bid
- 63.86
- Ask
- 64.16
- Low
- 63.78
- High
- 64.43
- Volumen
- 3.658 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.38%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.24%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -0.67%
- Cambio anual
- 5.54%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B