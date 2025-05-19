通貨 / JG
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
JG: Aurora Mobile Limited - American Depositary Shares
9.31 USD 0.19 (2.08%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
JGの今日の為替レートは、2.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.14の安値と9.31の高値で取引されました。
Aurora Mobile Limited - American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JG News
- オーロラモバイル、アリババと提携し新AIモデルを統合
- Aurora Mobile partners with Alibaba to integrate new AI models
- Aurora Mobile Reports First Net Profit
- Earnings call transcript: Aurora Mobile achieves first-ever net profit in Q2 2025
- What's Going On With Aurora Mobile Stock Tuesday? - Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)
- Aurora Mobile partners with Beijing Hyundai Auto Finance
- Why Is Aurora Mobile Stock Soaring On Monday? - Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)
- Why Datavault AI Shares Are Trading Higher By 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- Aurora Mobile Pops on Plans to Add Solana to Crypto Treasury
- Aurora Mobile stock rises on potential Solana integration for treasury
- Aurora Mobile evaluates Solana for cryptocurrency treasury strategy
- Aurora Mobile’s Board Approves Investment in Digital Assets
- Aurora Mobile’s Board of Directors Approves Investment in Digital Assets
- GPTBots Shines at Super AI: Empowering Enterprises to Meet the Next Wave of AI-Driven Transformation
- Aurora Mobile’s EngageLab Empowers Tea Beverage Brand Global Expansion with Customer Engagement Solution
- GPTBots Drives Enterprise AI Innovation at WaytoAGI Tokyo Hackathon, Showcasing Real-World Agent Solutions
- Aurora Mobile (JG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Aurora Mobile’s Subsidiaries EngageLab and GPTBots.ai Achieve SOC 2 Type II Certification, Setting a New Benchmark for Global Data Security
- Aurora Mobile’s GPTBots.ai Welcomes the Enhanced DeepSeek-R1-0528 Model to Power Enterprise AI Solutions
- Aurora Mobile Limited Announces First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results
- Malaysia AI Workshop Led by Strategic Partner Spotlights Strong Demand for GPTBots’ Enterprise AI Solutions
- Aurora Mobile’s Overseas Cumulative Contract Value Surpasses RMB100 Million, Fueled by New Contracts in First Quarter of 2025
- Aurora Mobile projects Q1 revenue beat
- Aurora Mobile Expects to Outperform Previous Revenue Guidance for First Quarter 2025
1日のレンジ
9.14 9.31
1年のレンジ
4.25 20.94
- 以前の終値
- 9.12
- 始値
- 9.14
- 買値
- 9.31
- 買値
- 9.61
- 安値
- 9.14
- 高値
- 9.31
- 出来高
- 3
- 1日の変化
- 2.08%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -9.17%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -10.14%
- 1年の変化
- 29.67%
24 9月, 水曜日
14:00
USD
- 実際
- 0.800 M
- 期待
- 0.692 M
- 前
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- 20.5%
- 期待
- 7.9%
- 前
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- 実際
- -0.607 M
- 期待
- -2.631 M
- 前
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- 実際
- 0.177 M
- 期待
- -0.329 M
- 前
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 3.724%