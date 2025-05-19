통화 / JG
JG: Aurora Mobile Limited - American Depositary Shares
9.31 USD 0.19 (2.08%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
JG 환율이 오늘 2.08%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.14이고 고가는 9.31이었습니다.
Aurora Mobile Limited - American Depositary Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
9.14 9.31
년간 변동
4.25 20.94
- 이전 종가
- 9.12
- 시가
- 9.14
- Bid
- 9.31
- Ask
- 9.61
- 저가
- 9.14
- 고가
- 9.31
- 볼륨
- 3
- 일일 변동
- 2.08%
- 월 변동
- -9.17%
- 6개월 변동
- -10.14%
- 년간 변동율
- 29.67%
