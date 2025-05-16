QuotesSections
JG: Aurora Mobile Limited - American Depositary Shares

9.31 USD 0.19 (2.08%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

JG exchange rate has changed by 2.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.14 and at a high of 9.31.

Follow Aurora Mobile Limited - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
9.14 9.31
Year Range
4.25 20.94
Previous Close
9.12
Open
9.14
Bid
9.31
Ask
9.61
Low
9.14
High
9.31
Volume
3
Daily Change
2.08%
Month Change
-9.17%
6 Months Change
-10.14%
Year Change
29.67%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%