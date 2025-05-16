Currencies / JG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
JG: Aurora Mobile Limited - American Depositary Shares
9.31 USD 0.19 (2.08%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
JG exchange rate has changed by 2.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.14 and at a high of 9.31.
Follow Aurora Mobile Limited - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JG News
- Aurora Mobile partners with Alibaba to integrate new AI models
- Aurora Mobile Reports First Net Profit
- Earnings call transcript: Aurora Mobile achieves first-ever net profit in Q2 2025
- What's Going On With Aurora Mobile Stock Tuesday? - Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)
- Aurora Mobile partners with Beijing Hyundai Auto Finance
- Why Is Aurora Mobile Stock Soaring On Monday? - Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)
- Why Datavault AI Shares Are Trading Higher By 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- Aurora Mobile Pops on Plans to Add Solana to Crypto Treasury
- Aurora Mobile stock rises on potential Solana integration for treasury
- Aurora Mobile evaluates Solana for cryptocurrency treasury strategy
- Aurora Mobile’s Board Approves Investment in Digital Assets
- Aurora Mobile’s Board of Directors Approves Investment in Digital Assets
- GPTBots Shines at Super AI: Empowering Enterprises to Meet the Next Wave of AI-Driven Transformation
- Aurora Mobile’s EngageLab Empowers Tea Beverage Brand Global Expansion with Customer Engagement Solution
- GPTBots Drives Enterprise AI Innovation at WaytoAGI Tokyo Hackathon, Showcasing Real-World Agent Solutions
- Aurora Mobile (JG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Aurora Mobile’s Subsidiaries EngageLab and GPTBots.ai Achieve SOC 2 Type II Certification, Setting a New Benchmark for Global Data Security
- Aurora Mobile’s GPTBots.ai Welcomes the Enhanced DeepSeek-R1-0528 Model to Power Enterprise AI Solutions
- Aurora Mobile Limited Announces First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results
- Malaysia AI Workshop Led by Strategic Partner Spotlights Strong Demand for GPTBots’ Enterprise AI Solutions
- Aurora Mobile’s Overseas Cumulative Contract Value Surpasses RMB100 Million, Fueled by New Contracts in First Quarter of 2025
- Aurora Mobile projects Q1 revenue beat
- Aurora Mobile Expects to Outperform Previous Revenue Guidance for First Quarter 2025
- EngageLab Supercharges Global E-commerce with Smart Push and Push Plan Features for AppPush & WebPush, Boosting Click-Through Rates by Over 30%
Daily Range
9.14 9.31
Year Range
4.25 20.94
- Previous Close
- 9.12
- Open
- 9.14
- Bid
- 9.31
- Ask
- 9.61
- Low
- 9.14
- High
- 9.31
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 2.08%
- Month Change
- -9.17%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.14%
- Year Change
- 29.67%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.800 M
- Fcst
- 0.692 M
- Prev
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Act
- 20.5%
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Act
- -0.607 M
- Fcst
- -2.631 M
- Prev
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Act
- 0.177 M
- Fcst
- -0.329 M
- Prev
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.724%