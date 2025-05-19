报价部分
JG: Aurora Mobile Limited - American Depositary Shares

9.31 USD 0.19 (2.08%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日JG汇率已更改2.08%。当日，交易品种以低点9.14和高点9.31进行交易。

关注Aurora Mobile Limited - American Depositary Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
9.14 9.31
年范围
4.25 20.94
前一天收盘价
9.12
开盘价
9.14
卖价
9.31
买价
9.61
最低价
9.14
最高价
9.31
交易量
3
日变化
2.08%
月变化
-9.17%
6个月变化
-10.14%
年变化
29.67%
24 九月, 星期三
14:00
USD
新屋销售量
实际值
0.800 M
预测值
0.692 M
前值
0.664 M
14:00
USD
新屋销售指数月率 m/m
实际值
20.5%
预测值
7.9%
前值
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA 原油库存变化
实际值
-0.607 M
预测值
-2.631 M
前值
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA 库欣原油库存变化
实际值
0.177 M
预测值
-0.329 M
前值
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
3.724%