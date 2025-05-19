货币 / JG
JG: Aurora Mobile Limited - American Depositary Shares
9.31 USD 0.19 (2.08%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日JG汇率已更改2.08%。当日，交易品种以低点9.14和高点9.31进行交易。
关注Aurora Mobile Limited - American Depositary Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
JG新闻
- 极光移动与阿里巴巴合作集成新AI模型
- Aurora Mobile partners with Alibaba to integrate new AI models
- Aurora Mobile Reports First Net Profit
- Earnings call transcript: Aurora Mobile achieves first-ever net profit in Q2 2025
- What's Going On With Aurora Mobile Stock Tuesday? - Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)
- Aurora Mobile partners with Beijing Hyundai Auto Finance
- Why Is Aurora Mobile Stock Soaring On Monday? - Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)
- Why Datavault AI Shares Are Trading Higher By 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- Aurora Mobile Pops on Plans to Add Solana to Crypto Treasury
- Aurora Mobile stock rises on potential Solana integration for treasury
- Aurora Mobile evaluates Solana for cryptocurrency treasury strategy
- Aurora Mobile’s Board Approves Investment in Digital Assets
- Aurora Mobile’s Board of Directors Approves Investment in Digital Assets
- GPTBots Shines at Super AI: Empowering Enterprises to Meet the Next Wave of AI-Driven Transformation
- Aurora Mobile’s EngageLab Empowers Tea Beverage Brand Global Expansion with Customer Engagement Solution
- GPTBots Drives Enterprise AI Innovation at WaytoAGI Tokyo Hackathon, Showcasing Real-World Agent Solutions
- Aurora Mobile (JG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Aurora Mobile’s Subsidiaries EngageLab and GPTBots.ai Achieve SOC 2 Type II Certification, Setting a New Benchmark for Global Data Security
- Aurora Mobile’s GPTBots.ai Welcomes the Enhanced DeepSeek-R1-0528 Model to Power Enterprise AI Solutions
- Aurora Mobile Limited Announces First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results
- Malaysia AI Workshop Led by Strategic Partner Spotlights Strong Demand for GPTBots’ Enterprise AI Solutions
- Aurora Mobile’s Overseas Cumulative Contract Value Surpasses RMB100 Million, Fueled by New Contracts in First Quarter of 2025
- Aurora Mobile projects Q1 revenue beat
- Aurora Mobile Expects to Outperform Previous Revenue Guidance for First Quarter 2025
