JG: Aurora Mobile Limited - American Depositary Shares

9.31 USD 0.19 (2.08%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von JG hat sich für heute um 2.08% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.14 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.31 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Aurora Mobile Limited - American Depositary Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
9.14 9.31
Jahresspanne
4.25 20.94
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
9.12
Eröffnung
9.14
Bid
9.31
Ask
9.61
Tief
9.14
Hoch
9.31
Volumen
3
Tagesänderung
2.08%
Monatsänderung
-9.17%
6-Monatsänderung
-10.14%
Jahresänderung
29.67%
24 September, Mittwoch
14:00
USD
Verkäufe von Neubauten
Akt
0.800 M
Erw
0.692 M
Vorh
0.664 M
14:00
USD
Verkäufe von Neubauten m/m
Akt
20.5%
Erw
7.9%
Vorh
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Rohöl, Änderung der Speichermenge
Akt
-0.607 M
Erw
-2.631 M
Vorh
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Rohöl, Änderung der Speichermengen in Cushing, Oklahoma
Akt
0.177 M
Erw
-0.329 M
Vorh
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-jährige Schatzanweisung Auktion
Akt
Erw
Vorh
3.724%