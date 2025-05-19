Währungen / JG
JG: Aurora Mobile Limited - American Depositary Shares
9.31 USD 0.19 (2.08%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von JG hat sich für heute um 2.08% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.14 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.31 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Aurora Mobile Limited - American Depositary Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
JG News
Tagesspanne
9.14 9.31
Jahresspanne
4.25 20.94
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 9.12
- Eröffnung
- 9.14
- Bid
- 9.31
- Ask
- 9.61
- Tief
- 9.14
- Hoch
- 9.31
- Volumen
- 3
- Tagesänderung
- 2.08%
- Monatsänderung
- -9.17%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -10.14%
- Jahresänderung
- 29.67%
24 September, Mittwoch
14:00
USD
- Akt
- 0.800 M
- Erw
- 0.692 M
- Vorh
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Akt
- 20.5%
- Erw
- 7.9%
- Vorh
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Akt
- -0.607 M
- Erw
- -2.631 M
- Vorh
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Akt
- 0.177 M
- Erw
- -0.329 M
- Vorh
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 3.724%