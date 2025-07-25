クォートセクション
通貨 / IRDM
株に戻る

IRDM: Iridium Communications Inc

18.75 USD 0.36 (1.96%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IRDMの今日の為替レートは、1.96%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.26の安値と18.87の高値で取引されました。

Iridium Communications Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IRDM News

1日のレンジ
18.26 18.87
1年のレンジ
17.08 35.85
以前の終値
18.39
始値
18.50
買値
18.75
買値
19.05
安値
18.26
高値
18.87
出来高
5.133 K
1日の変化
1.96%
1ヶ月の変化
-23.94%
6ヶ月の変化
-31.54%
1年の変化
-38.87%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K