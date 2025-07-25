通貨 / IRDM
IRDM: Iridium Communications Inc
18.75 USD 0.36 (1.96%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IRDMの今日の為替レートは、1.96%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.26の安値と18.87の高値で取引されました。
Iridium Communications Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
18.26 18.87
1年のレンジ
17.08 35.85
- 以前の終値
- 18.39
- 始値
- 18.50
- 買値
- 18.75
- 買値
- 19.05
- 安値
- 18.26
- 高値
- 18.87
- 出来高
- 5.133 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.96%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -23.94%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -31.54%
- 1年の変化
- -38.87%
