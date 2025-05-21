通貨 / IQ
IQ: iQIYI Inc - American Depositary Shares
2.63 USD 0.04 (1.50%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IQの今日の為替レートは、-1.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.58の安値と2.66の高値で取引されました。
iQIYI Inc - American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
2.58 2.66
1年のレンジ
1.50 3.35
- 以前の終値
- 2.67
- 始値
- 2.66
- 買値
- 2.63
- 買値
- 2.93
- 安値
- 2.58
- 高値
- 2.66
- 出来高
- 6.495 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.50%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.94%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 15.35%
- 1年の変化
- -10.54%
