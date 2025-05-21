Divisas / IQ
IQ: iQIYI Inc - American Depositary Shares
2.67 USD 0.02 (0.75%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de IQ de hoy ha cambiado un 0.75%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 2.63, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 2.73.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iQIYI Inc - American Depositary Shares. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
2.63 2.73
Rango anual
1.50 3.35
- Cierres anteriores
- 2.65
- Open
- 2.67
- Bid
- 2.67
- Ask
- 2.97
- Low
- 2.63
- High
- 2.73
- Volumen
- 8.353 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.75%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.49%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 17.11%
- Cambio anual
- -9.18%
