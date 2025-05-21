Currencies / IQ
IQ: iQIYI Inc - American Depositary Shares
2.65 USD 0.08 (3.11%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IQ exchange rate has changed by 3.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.55 and at a high of 2.65.
Follow iQIYI Inc - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IQ News
- Baidu's AI Buzz vs. Revenue Reality: Time for Investors to Cash Out?
- CFRA downgrades iQIYI stock rating to Sell on margin concerns
- Benchmark maintains iQIYI stock rating at Hold amid recovery signs
- iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- iQIYI stock price target raised to $2.50 from $2.10 at Jefferies
- iQIYI stock price target raised to $2.50 from $2.00 at Tiger Securities
- iQIYI Q2 Revenue Hits RMB6.6 Billion
- Why Is Baidu Stock Gaining Wednesday? - Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)
- iQIYI earnings missed by ¥0.11, revenue fell short of estimates
- CLSA upgrades iQIYI stock rating to Outperform on regulatory outlook
- UnitedHealth, Duolingo Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Soho House, GoodRx Holdings, Dayforce And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO)
- Facebook, UnitedHealth lead market cap stock movers on Monday
- Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Baidu, XPeng And More - Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)
- iQiyi Plots $300M Hong Kong Comeback--Is This China's Next Big Tech Pivot?
- OPEC+ makes another large oil output hike in market share push
- What Happened to Baidu (BIDU) Stock This Year?
- iQIYI stock price target raised to $2.30 from $2.00 at Citi
- OPEC+ speeds up oil output hikes, adds 548,000 bpd in August
- iQIYI at the Shanghai TV Festival: Shaping the future of content with premium storytelling, AI, and global expansion
- iQIYI: New E-Commerce Tools Announced Could Improve FCF Growth (NASDAQ:IQ)
- Benchmark maintains Hold on iQIYI stock amid growth challenges
- CLSA cuts iQIYI stock rating to Hold, lowers target to $1.70
- IQIYI Shares Slide After Q1 Earnings: What's Going On? - iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)
Daily Range
2.55 2.65
Year Range
1.50 3.35
- Previous Close
- 2.57
- Open
- 2.57
- Bid
- 2.65
- Ask
- 2.95
- Low
- 2.55
- High
- 2.65
- Volume
- 7.675 K
- Daily Change
- 3.11%
- Month Change
- 2.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.23%
- Year Change
- -9.86%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%