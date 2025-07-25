クォートセクション
通貨 / HSIC
HSIC: Henry Schein Inc

68.55 USD 1.18 (1.75%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HSICの今日の為替レートは、1.75%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり66.96の安値と68.90の高値で取引されました。

Henry Schein Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
66.96 68.90
1年のレンジ
60.56 82.48
以前の終値
67.37
始値
67.33
買値
68.55
買値
68.85
安値
66.96
高値
68.90
出来高
3.802 K
1日の変化
1.75%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.97%
6ヶ月の変化
0.94%
1年の変化
-5.45%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K