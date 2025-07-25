Currencies / HSIC
HSIC: Henry Schein Inc
68.25 USD 0.56 (0.81%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HSIC exchange rate has changed by -0.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 68.06 and at a high of 69.09.
Follow Henry Schein Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
68.06 69.09
Year Range
60.56 82.48
- Previous Close
- 68.81
- Open
- 68.61
- Bid
- 68.25
- Ask
- 68.55
- Low
- 68.06
- High
- 69.09
- Volume
- 1.112 K
- Daily Change
- -0.81%
- Month Change
- -1.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.50%
- Year Change
- -5.86%
