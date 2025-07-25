QuotazioniSezioni
HSIC: Henry Schein Inc

67.86 USD 0.69 (1.01%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HSIC ha avuto una variazione del -1.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 67.79 e ad un massimo di 68.99.

Segui le dinamiche di Henry Schein Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
67.79 68.99
Intervallo Annuale
60.56 82.48
Chiusura Precedente
68.55
Apertura
68.74
Bid
67.86
Ask
68.16
Minimo
67.79
Massimo
68.99
Volume
4.327 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.01%
Variazione Mensile
-1.96%
Variazione Semestrale
-0.07%
Variazione Annuale
-6.40%
