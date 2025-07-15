通貨 / HRMY
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
HRMY: Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc
32.63 USD 0.57 (1.78%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HRMYの今日の為替レートは、1.78%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり32.11の安値と32.70の高値で取引されました。
Harmony Biosciences Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HRMY News
- IYH: Healthcare Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:IYH)
- UBSがZygelの売上に基づきHarmony Biosciences株価目標を50ドルに引き上げ
- Harmony Biosciences stock price target raised to $50 by UBS on Zygel sales
- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) Presents at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
- Oppenheimer resumes Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock coverage with Outperform rating
- Harmony Biosciences: Reiterating Buy Ahead Of Data Catalyst For Cannabinoid Drug (HRMY)
- PJP: Healthcare Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:PJP)
- Mizuho raises Harmony Biosciences stock price target to $50 on increased confidence
- Can Cannabis Stocks Reverse Their Prolonged Downtrend?
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/6/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Harmony Biosciences falls as Q2 revenue misses estimates despite profit beat
- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Harmony Biosciences Q2 2025 slides: revenue up 16% as WAKIX nears blockbuster status
- Harmony Bio earnings beat by $0.20, revenue fell short of estimates
- Analysts Estimate Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (STOK) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- REGN Q2 Earnings: Will Higher Dupixent Profits Fuel Growth?
- Tenet Beats Q2 Earnings on Strong Patient Volumes, Hikes '25 EPS View
- 5 High Earnings Yield Stocks to Tap Into Value Investing Gains
- Truist Securities initiates Harmony Biosciences stock with Buy rating
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Harmony Biosciences stock
- Harmony Biosciences at HCW@Home: Strategic Growth and Pipeline Expansion
- Why Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
- XPH: Healthcare Dashboard For July (NYSEARCA:XPH)
1日のレンジ
32.11 32.70
1年のレンジ
26.47 42.00
- 以前の終値
- 32.06
- 始値
- 32.11
- 買値
- 32.63
- 買値
- 32.93
- 安値
- 32.11
- 高値
- 32.70
- 出来高
- 1.601 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.78%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -11.83%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.12%
- 1年の変化
- -18.85%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K