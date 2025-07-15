货币 / HRMY
HRMY: Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc
32.36 USD 0.07 (0.22%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HRMY汇率已更改0.22%。当日，交易品种以低点32.26和高点32.84进行交易。
关注Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
32.26 32.84
年范围
26.47 42.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 32.29
- 开盘价
- 32.55
- 卖价
- 32.36
- 买价
- 32.66
- 最低价
- 32.26
- 最高价
- 32.84
- 交易量
- 478
- 日变化
- 0.22%
- 月变化
- -12.56%
- 6个月变化
- -1.94%
- 年变化
- -19.52%
