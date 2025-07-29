通貨 / GTLS
GTLS: Chart Industries Inc
199.86 USD 0.12 (0.06%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GTLSの今日の為替レートは、-0.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり199.71の安値と200.44の高値で取引されました。
Chart Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
199.71 200.44
1年のレンジ
104.60 220.03
- 以前の終値
- 199.98
- 始値
- 199.85
- 買値
- 199.86
- 買値
- 200.16
- 安値
- 199.71
- 高値
- 200.44
- 出来高
- 1.643 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.06%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.43%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 40.88%
- 1年の変化
- 63.07%
