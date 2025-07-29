クォートセクション
通貨 / GTLS
GTLS: Chart Industries Inc

199.86 USD 0.12 (0.06%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GTLSの今日の為替レートは、-0.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり199.71の安値と200.44の高値で取引されました。

Chart Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

GTLS News

1日のレンジ
199.71 200.44
1年のレンジ
104.60 220.03
以前の終値
199.98
始値
199.85
買値
199.86
買値
200.16
安値
199.71
高値
200.44
出来高
1.643 K
1日の変化
-0.06%
1ヶ月の変化
0.43%
6ヶ月の変化
40.88%
1年の変化
63.07%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K