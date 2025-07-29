QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GTLS
Tornare a Azioni

GTLS: Chart Industries Inc

200.13 USD 0.27 (0.14%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GTLS ha avuto una variazione del 0.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 199.27 e ad un massimo di 200.13.

Segui le dinamiche di Chart Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GTLS News

Intervallo Giornaliero
199.27 200.13
Intervallo Annuale
104.60 220.03
Chiusura Precedente
199.86
Apertura
199.99
Bid
200.13
Ask
200.43
Minimo
199.27
Massimo
200.13
Volume
1.586 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.14%
Variazione Mensile
0.57%
Variazione Semestrale
41.07%
Variazione Annuale
63.29%
20 settembre, sabato