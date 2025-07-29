Valute / GTLS
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
GTLS: Chart Industries Inc
200.13 USD 0.27 (0.14%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GTLS ha avuto una variazione del 0.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 199.27 e ad un massimo di 200.13.
Segui le dinamiche di Chart Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GTLS News
- Baker Hughes fornirà attrezzature di liquefazione per Rio Grande LNG Train 4
- AT&T: How The EchoStar Deal Is Different (NYSE:T)
- Melius initiates Baker Hughes stock with Buy rating, $60 price target
- M&A Transactions In July Included Largest Deal Of 2025
- Differentiation Matters As Moat Stocks Lead In July
- Watch Out! Analysts Downgraded these Stocks on August 4 - TipRanks.com
- Eaton Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Organic Sales Rise Y/Y
- Baker Hughes stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Piper Sandler
- How to Find Strong Industrial Products Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
- Baker Hughes price target raised to $53 from $46 at BMO Capital
- Baker Hughes stock price target raised to $46 by UBS on GTLS deal
- Baker Hughes to Acquire Chart Industries in 13.6B Energy Tech Deal
- Seaport Global downgrades Baker Hughes stock to Neutral on Chart Industries acquisition
- This oil company is spending $14 billion to be part of the AI data-center business
- UnitedHealth, Eli Lilly Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Compared to Estimates, Chart Industries (GTLS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- This Stock Breaks Out On 16% Surge After S&P 500 Sector Giant Pulls Trigger On $13.6 Billion Deal
- Sanmina, Sarepta Therapeutics, Polaris, Celestica And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA), Amkor Tech (NASDAQ:AMKR)
- Eli Lilly, UnitedHealth among Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- Flowserve stock jumps after terminating Chart Industries merger
- Chart Industries shares soar 16% after strong earnings beat
- Chart Industries (GTLS) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Novo Nordisk, Merck and UPS fall premarket; Procter & Gamble rises
- Chart Industries earnings beat by $0.11, revenue fell short of estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
199.27 200.13
Intervallo Annuale
104.60 220.03
- Chiusura Precedente
- 199.86
- Apertura
- 199.99
- Bid
- 200.13
- Ask
- 200.43
- Minimo
- 199.27
- Massimo
- 200.13
- Volume
- 1.586 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.14%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.57%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 41.07%
- Variazione Annuale
- 63.29%
20 settembre, sabato