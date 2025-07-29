Currencies / GTLS
GTLS: Chart Industries Inc
199.43 USD 0.36 (0.18%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GTLS exchange rate has changed by -0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 199.32 and at a high of 199.93.
Follow Chart Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
199.32 199.93
Year Range
104.60 220.03
- Previous Close
- 199.79
- Open
- 199.86
- Bid
- 199.43
- Ask
- 199.73
- Low
- 199.32
- High
- 199.93
- Volume
- 1.229 K
- Daily Change
- -0.18%
- Month Change
- 0.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 40.57%
- Year Change
- 62.72%
