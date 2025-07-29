QuotesSections
GTLS: Chart Industries Inc

199.43 USD 0.36 (0.18%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GTLS exchange rate has changed by -0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 199.32 and at a high of 199.93.

Daily Range
199.32 199.93
Year Range
104.60 220.03
Previous Close
199.79
Open
199.86
Bid
199.43
Ask
199.73
Low
199.32
High
199.93
Volume
1.229 K
Daily Change
-0.18%
Month Change
0.22%
6 Months Change
40.57%
Year Change
62.72%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%