GNW: Genworth Financial Inc
8.70 USD 0.12 (1.40%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GNWの今日の為替レートは、1.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.60の安値と8.79の高値で取引されました。
Genworth Financial Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GNW News
- ジェンワース・フィナンシャル株、52週高値の8.74ドルに到達
- Genworth Financial stock hits 52-week high at 8.74 USD
- Mr. Market Is Finally Recognizing Value In Genworth (NYSE:GNW)
- 'Cooked' To Perfection, Small Caps Sizzle: Top Stocks Under $10
- Genworth Financial stock hits 52-week high at 8.61 USD
- Earnings call transcript: Genworth beats Q2 2025 EPS forecast by 33%
- Genworth Financial stock hits 52-week high at 8.29 USD
- Genworth Q2 2025 slides: Enact strength offset by LTC challenges
- Little-noticed Medicaid change in Trump’s tax law could burden seniors with thousands in medical debt
- Genworth Financial stock hits 52-week high at 8.08 USD
- Genworth Financial to implement temporary trading suspension for employee plan transition
- Enact Stock Navigates Its Way Through An Ugly Housing Market (NASDAQ:ACT)
- AMG River Road Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Genworth stock hits 52-week high at 7.91 USD
- GMS Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Coinbase Global, Genworth Financial, Sandisk And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)
- Visa, Mastercard Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- This Analog Devices Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday - Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)
- Oracle, JPMorgan Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Genworth Continues Gradual Progress, But Enact Is Under Pressure (NYSE:GNW)
1日のレンジ
8.60 8.79
1年のレンジ
5.99 8.85
- 以前の終値
- 8.58
- 始値
- 8.60
- 買値
- 8.70
- 買値
- 9.00
- 安値
- 8.60
- 高値
- 8.79
- 出来高
- 3.966 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.40%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.35%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 24.11%
- 1年の変化
- 27.19%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K