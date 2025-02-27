クォートセクション
GNW: Genworth Financial Inc

8.70 USD 0.12 (1.40%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GNWの今日の為替レートは、1.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.60の安値と8.79の高値で取引されました。

Genworth Financial Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

GNW News

1日のレンジ
8.60 8.79
1年のレンジ
5.99 8.85
以前の終値
8.58
始値
8.60
買値
8.70
買値
9.00
安値
8.60
高値
8.79
出来高
3.966 K
1日の変化
1.40%
1ヶ月の変化
2.35%
6ヶ月の変化
24.11%
1年の変化
27.19%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K