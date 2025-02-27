Currencies / GNW
GNW: Genworth Financial Inc
8.50 USD 0.18 (2.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GNW exchange rate has changed by -2.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.49 and at a high of 8.68.
Follow Genworth Financial Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GNW News
- Genworth Financial stock hits 52-week high at 8.74 USD
- Mr. Market Is Finally Recognizing Value In Genworth (NYSE:GNW)
- 'Cooked' To Perfection, Small Caps Sizzle: Top Stocks Under $10
- Genworth Financial stock hits 52-week high at 8.61 USD
- Earnings call transcript: Genworth beats Q2 2025 EPS forecast by 33%
- Genworth Financial stock hits 52-week high at 8.29 USD
- Genworth Q2 2025 slides: Enact strength offset by LTC challenges
- Little-noticed Medicaid change in Trump’s tax law could burden seniors with thousands in medical debt
- Genworth Financial stock hits 52-week high at 8.08 USD
- Genworth Financial to implement temporary trading suspension for employee plan transition
- Enact Stock Navigates Its Way Through An Ugly Housing Market (NASDAQ:ACT)
- AMG River Road Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Genworth stock hits 52-week high at 7.91 USD
- GMS Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Coinbase Global, Genworth Financial, Sandisk And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)
- Visa, Mastercard Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- This Analog Devices Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday - Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)
- Oracle, JPMorgan Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Genworth Continues Gradual Progress, But Enact Is Under Pressure (NYSE:GNW)
Daily Range
8.49 8.68
Year Range
5.99 8.85
- Previous Close
- 8.68
- Open
- 8.65
- Bid
- 8.50
- Ask
- 8.80
- Low
- 8.49
- High
- 8.68
- Volume
- 1.863 K
- Daily Change
- -2.07%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.26%
- Year Change
- 24.27%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%