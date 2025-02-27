Divisas / GNW
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
GNW: Genworth Financial Inc
8.58 USD 0.04 (0.47%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GNW de hoy ha cambiado un 0.47%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 8.47, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 8.73.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Genworth Financial Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GNW News
- Las acciones de Genworth Financial alcanzan un máximo de 52 semanas a 8,74 dólares
- Acciones de Genworth Financial alcanzan un máximo de 52 semanas a 8.74 USD
- Genworth Financial stock hits 52-week high at 8.74 USD
- Mr. Market Is Finally Recognizing Value In Genworth (NYSE:GNW)
- 'Cooked' To Perfection, Small Caps Sizzle: Top Stocks Under $10
- Genworth Financial stock hits 52-week high at 8.61 USD
- Earnings call transcript: Genworth beats Q2 2025 EPS forecast by 33%
- Genworth Financial stock hits 52-week high at 8.29 USD
- Genworth Q2 2025 slides: Enact strength offset by LTC challenges
- Little-noticed Medicaid change in Trump’s tax law could burden seniors with thousands in medical debt
- Genworth Financial stock hits 52-week high at 8.08 USD
- Genworth Financial to implement temporary trading suspension for employee plan transition
- Enact Stock Navigates Its Way Through An Ugly Housing Market (NASDAQ:ACT)
- AMG River Road Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Genworth stock hits 52-week high at 7.91 USD
- GMS Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Coinbase Global, Genworth Financial, Sandisk And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)
- Visa, Mastercard Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- This Analog Devices Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday - Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)
- Oracle, JPMorgan Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Genworth Continues Gradual Progress, But Enact Is Under Pressure (NYSE:GNW)
Rango diario
8.47 8.73
Rango anual
5.99 8.85
- Cierres anteriores
- 8.54
- Open
- 8.47
- Bid
- 8.58
- Ask
- 8.88
- Low
- 8.47
- High
- 8.73
- Volumen
- 3.978 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.47%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.94%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 22.40%
- Cambio anual
- 25.44%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B