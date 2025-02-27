QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GNW
GNW: Genworth Financial Inc

9.01 USD 0.31 (3.56%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GNW ha avuto una variazione del 3.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.75 e ad un massimo di 9.06.

Segui le dinamiche di Genworth Financial Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.75 9.06
Intervallo Annuale
5.99 9.06
Chiusura Precedente
8.70
Apertura
8.75
Bid
9.01
Ask
9.31
Minimo
8.75
Massimo
9.06
Volume
5.728 K
Variazione giornaliera
3.56%
Variazione Mensile
6.00%
Variazione Semestrale
28.53%
Variazione Annuale
31.73%
