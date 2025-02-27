Valute / GNW
GNW: Genworth Financial Inc
9.01 USD 0.31 (3.56%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GNW ha avuto una variazione del 3.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.75 e ad un massimo di 9.06.
Segui le dinamiche di Genworth Financial Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GNW News
- Il titolo di Genworth Financial raggiunge il massimo di 52 settimane a 8,86 USD
- Genworth Financial stock hits 52-week high at 8.86 USD
- Il titolo di Genworth Financial tocca il massimo di 52 settimane a 8,74 USD
- Genworth Financial stock hits 52-week high at 8.74 USD
- Mr. Market Is Finally Recognizing Value In Genworth (NYSE:GNW)
- 'Cooked' To Perfection, Small Caps Sizzle: Top Stocks Under $10
- Genworth Financial stock hits 52-week high at 8.61 USD
- Earnings call transcript: Genworth beats Q2 2025 EPS forecast by 33%
- Genworth Financial stock hits 52-week high at 8.29 USD
- Genworth Q2 2025 slides: Enact strength offset by LTC challenges
- Little-noticed Medicaid change in Trump’s tax law could burden seniors with thousands in medical debt
- Genworth Financial stock hits 52-week high at 8.08 USD
- Genworth Financial to implement temporary trading suspension for employee plan transition
- Enact Stock Navigates Its Way Through An Ugly Housing Market (NASDAQ:ACT)
- AMG River Road Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Genworth stock hits 52-week high at 7.91 USD
- GMS Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Coinbase Global, Genworth Financial, Sandisk And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)
- Visa, Mastercard Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- This Analog Devices Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday - Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)
- Oracle, JPMorgan Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Genworth Continues Gradual Progress, But Enact Is Under Pressure (NYSE:GNW)
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.75 9.06
Intervallo Annuale
5.99 9.06
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.70
- Apertura
- 8.75
- Bid
- 9.01
- Ask
- 9.31
- Minimo
- 8.75
- Massimo
- 9.06
- Volume
- 5.728 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.56%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 28.53%
- Variazione Annuale
- 31.73%
20 settembre, sabato