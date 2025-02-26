通貨 / GLAD
GLAD: Gladstone Capital Corporation - Closed End Fund
23.57 USD 0.27 (1.16%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GLADの今日の為替レートは、1.16%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.24の安値と23.59の高値で取引されました。
Gladstone Capital Corporation - Closed End Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
23.24 23.59
1年のレンジ
21.96 30.43
- 以前の終値
- 23.30
- 始値
- 23.30
- 買値
- 23.57
- 買値
- 23.87
- 安値
- 23.24
- 高値
- 23.59
- 出来高
- 320
- 1日の変化
- 1.16%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -10.21%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -13.03%
- 1年の変化
- -2.16%
