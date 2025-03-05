Valute / GLAD
GLAD: Gladstone Capital Corporation - Closed End Fund
23.62 USD 0.05 (0.21%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GLAD ha avuto una variazione del 0.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.38 e ad un massimo di 23.67.
Segui le dinamiche di Gladstone Capital Corporation - Closed End Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GLAD News
- BDC Weekly Review: Gladstone Takes A Dive On Its Convertible Issuance
- Gladstone Capital: One Of Few Buying Opportunities In The BDC Segment (NASDAQ:GLAD)
- Dividend Power Dogs: 12 Ideal Safer September Stars
- Gladstone Capital prices $130 million convertible notes offering
- Gladstone Capital launches $110 million convertible notes offering
- 31 Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying September Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- Gladstone Capital Q2 2025 presentation: $0.50 NII per share amid portfolio rebalancing
- Jefferies upgrades Gland Pharma stock rating to Hold on earnings recovery
- Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Matches Q3 Earnings Estimates
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Gladstone Capital Stock?
- Flushing Financial (FFIC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- BXSL: Buy This Top-Tier BDC For Sustainable Yield (NYSE:BXSL)
- Gladstone Capital Q4 2024 slides: Lower middle market focus drives 22% ROE
- My Dividend Stock Portfolio: New May Dividend Record - 100 Holdings With 15 Buys
- Warning To All BDC Investors
- SLR Investment (SLRC): Strong 11% Dividend, Weak Overall Performance
- My Dividend Stock Portfolio: New All-Time Dividend Record In March
- Oaktree Specialty Lending: Not Best Investment Choice, Despite High Dividend Yield (OCSL)
- How To Navigate BDC Investing In Lower Interest Rate Environment
- Gladstone Capital: A Reliable Income Powerhouse With No Red Flags
- Risk-Off Mode In The BDC Market: 1 Overrated And 1 Underrated Pick
- My Dividend Stock Portfolio: New February Dividend Record - 100 Holdings With 11 Buys
- Goldman Sachs BDC: Huge Dividend Yield, Yet Mediocre Overall Choice
- Trinity Capital: One Of The Top High-Yield Dividend Stocks (NASDAQ:TRIN)
Intervallo Giornaliero
23.38 23.67
Intervallo Annuale
21.96 30.43
- Chiusura Precedente
- 23.57
- Apertura
- 23.59
- Bid
- 23.62
- Ask
- 23.92
- Minimo
- 23.38
- Massimo
- 23.67
- Volume
- 388
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.21%
- Variazione Mensile
- -10.02%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -12.84%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.95%
20 settembre, sabato