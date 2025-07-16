通貨 / GDS
GDS: GDS Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares
39.00 USD 1.14 (2.84%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GDSの今日の為替レートは、-2.84%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり38.42の安値と39.40の高値で取引されました。
GDS Holdings Limited - American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
38.42 39.40
1年のレンジ
16.92 52.50
- 以前の終値
- 40.14
- 始値
- 39.04
- 買値
- 39.00
- 買値
- 39.30
- 安値
- 38.42
- 高値
- 39.40
- 出来高
- 5.549 K
- 1日の変化
- -2.84%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 18.94%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 55.56%
- 1年の変化
- 87.05%
