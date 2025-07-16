クォートセクション
GDS: GDS Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares

39.00 USD 1.14 (2.84%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GDSの今日の為替レートは、-2.84%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり38.42の安値と39.40の高値で取引されました。

GDS Holdings Limited - American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
38.42 39.40
1年のレンジ
16.92 52.50
以前の終値
40.14
始値
39.04
買値
39.00
買値
39.30
安値
38.42
高値
39.40
出来高
5.549 K
1日の変化
-2.84%
1ヶ月の変化
18.94%
6ヶ月の変化
55.56%
1年の変化
87.05%
