GDS: GDS Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares
36.89 USD 0.31 (0.83%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GDS exchange rate has changed by -0.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.89 and at a high of 37.23.
Follow GDS Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GDS News
Daily Range
35.89 37.23
Year Range
16.92 52.50
- Previous Close
- 37.20
- Open
- 36.64
- Bid
- 36.89
- Ask
- 37.19
- Low
- 35.89
- High
- 37.23
- Volume
- 2.821 K
- Daily Change
- -0.83%
- Month Change
- 12.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 47.15%
- Year Change
- 76.93%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%