通貨 / FCG
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
FCG: First Trust Natural Gas ETF
22.97 USD 0.64 (2.71%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FCGの今日の為替レートは、-2.71%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり22.90の安値と23.44の高値で取引されました。
First Trust Natural Gas ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FCG News
- Infrastructure, AI & Energy: Navigating The Golden Age Of Infrastructure Investing
- Is First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- U.S. Natural Gas Prices Under Pressure
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- U.S. Natural Gas Steadies Near $3.10 As Output Declines Offset Weak Demand
- Beyond Pledges: A Climate Strategy Investors Can Actually Analyze
- Short-Term Energy Outlook: September 2025
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- May World And Non-OPEC Oil Production
- OPEC+ Continues With Supply Hikes
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- June U.S. Oil Production New High
- U.S. Natural Gas Climbs Above $3 As Rally Tests Supply Headwinds (NG1:COM)
- The Commodities Feed: Oil Market Shifts Its Attention To OPEC+ Meeting
- Commodities: Secondary Sanction Noise Fails To Push Oil Higher
- Short-Term Energy Outlook, August 2025
- Chart Of The Day: What'll It Take To Get These Commodity Stocks Moving?
- Commodities: Oil Rallies As Zelensky-Putin Meeting Looks Unlikely
- Commodities: Jerome Powell Provides A Boost To Most Markets
- Commodities: Fading Optimism Over Ukraine Ceasefire Pushes Oil Higher
- Fonterra to sell global consumer businesses to Lactalis for $2.24 billion
- Natural Gas Price Dips As Oversupply Weighs On Prices (NYSEARCA:UNG)
- NZ’s Fonterra raises annual milk price forecast on stable diary prices
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
1日のレンジ
22.90 23.44
1年のレンジ
18.81 27.17
- 以前の終値
- 23.61
- 始値
- 23.43
- 買値
- 22.97
- 買値
- 23.27
- 安値
- 22.90
- 高値
- 23.44
- 出来高
- 517
- 1日の変化
- -2.71%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.45%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -7.34%
- 1年の変化
- -2.09%
21 9月, 日曜日