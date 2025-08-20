クォートセクション
通貨 / FCG
株に戻る

FCG: First Trust Natural Gas ETF

22.97 USD 0.64 (2.71%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FCGの今日の為替レートは、-2.71%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり22.90の安値と23.44の高値で取引されました。

First Trust Natural Gas ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FCG News

1日のレンジ
22.90 23.44
1年のレンジ
18.81 27.17
以前の終値
23.61
始値
23.43
買値
22.97
買値
23.27
安値
22.90
高値
23.44
出来高
517
1日の変化
-2.71%
1ヶ月の変化
-4.45%
6ヶ月の変化
-7.34%
1年の変化
-2.09%
21 9月, 日曜日