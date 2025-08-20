QuotazioniSezioni
FCG
FCG: First Trust Natural Gas ETF

22.97 USD 0.64 (2.71%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FCG ha avuto una variazione del -2.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.90 e ad un massimo di 23.44.

Segui le dinamiche di First Trust Natural Gas ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
22.90 23.44
Intervallo Annuale
18.81 27.17
Chiusura Precedente
23.61
Apertura
23.43
Bid
22.97
Ask
23.27
Minimo
22.90
Massimo
23.44
Volume
517
Variazione giornaliera
-2.71%
Variazione Mensile
-4.45%
Variazione Semestrale
-7.34%
Variazione Annuale
-2.09%
