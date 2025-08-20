Valute / FCG
FCG: First Trust Natural Gas ETF
22.97 USD 0.64 (2.71%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FCG ha avuto una variazione del -2.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.90 e ad un massimo di 23.44.
Segui le dinamiche di First Trust Natural Gas ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
22.90 23.44
Intervallo Annuale
18.81 27.17
- Chiusura Precedente
- 23.61
- Apertura
- 23.43
- Bid
- 22.97
- Ask
- 23.27
- Minimo
- 22.90
- Massimo
- 23.44
- Volume
- 517
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.71%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.45%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -7.34%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.09%
21 settembre, domenica