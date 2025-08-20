QuotesSections
FCG: First Trust Natural Gas ETF

22.97 USD 0.64 (2.71%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FCG exchange rate has changed by -2.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.90 and at a high of 23.44.

Follow First Trust Natural Gas ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
22.90 23.44
Year Range
18.81 27.17
Previous Close
23.61
Open
23.43
Bid
22.97
Ask
23.27
Low
22.90
High
23.44
Volume
517
Daily Change
-2.71%
Month Change
-4.45%
6 Months Change
-7.34%
Year Change
-2.09%
21 September, Sunday