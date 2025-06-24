クォートセクション
通貨 / EZJ
株に戻る

EZJ: ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan

50.43 USD 0.21 (0.41%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EZJの今日の為替レートは、-0.41%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり50.43の安値と50.43の高値で取引されました。

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japanダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EZJ News

1日のレンジ
50.43 50.43
1年のレンジ
28.65 50.64
以前の終値
50.64
始値
50.43
買値
50.43
買値
50.73
安値
50.43
高値
50.43
出来高
1
1日の変化
-0.41%
1ヶ月の変化
8.59%
6ヶ月の変化
38.16%
1年の変化
21.14%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K