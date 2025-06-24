货币 / EZJ
EZJ: ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan
50.43 USD 0.21 (0.41%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EZJ汇率已更改-0.41%。当日，交易品种以低点50.43和高点50.43进行交易。
关注ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EZJ新闻
- 英国股市收低；截至收盘Investing.com 英国 100下跌0.91%
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.91%
- FTSE 100 falls as investors await UK, US central bank meetings
- 摩根大通将易捷航空股票评级下调至"中性"，因冬季定价忧虑
- EasyJet stock downgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan on winter pricing concerns
- Russian drones in Poland’s airspace stir worries for Europe’s civil aviation
- FTSE 100 lifted by bank, healthcare stocks; corporate earnings in focus
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.40%
- London stocks rise on a boost from consumer staples and utilities
- European shares flat as bond market worries subside, airline stocks slide
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.14%
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 1.04%
- Do airline brands matter, and what makes an airline brand effective?
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.14%
- EasyJet stock price target lowered to GBP5.60 by Bernstein SocGen
- Ryanair Q1 FY26 presentation slides: 128% profit surge despite Boeing delivery delays
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.50%
- EasyJet delivers in-line Q3 but shares slump on risk of consensus cuts
- UBS upgrades Aena to “buy,” lifts target to €26.80 on tariff, retail revisions
- French air traffic controllers strike affects thousands of travelers
- RBC charts show these European carriers in valuation ’sweet spot’
- Bank of America increases stake in easyJet to 8.6%
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.46%
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.06%
日范围
50.43 50.43
年范围
28.65 50.64
- 前一天收盘价
- 50.64
- 开盘价
- 50.43
- 卖价
- 50.43
- 买价
- 50.73
- 最低价
- 50.43
- 最高价
- 50.43
- 交易量
- 1
- 日变化
- -0.41%
- 月变化
- 8.59%
- 6个月变化
- 38.16%
- 年变化
- 21.14%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值