EZJ: ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan
50.43 USD 0.21 (0.41%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EZJ exchange rate has changed by -0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.43 and at a high of 50.43.
Follow ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
50.43 50.43
Year Range
28.65 50.64
- Previous Close
- 50.64
- Open
- 50.43
- Bid
- 50.43
- Ask
- 50.73
- Low
- 50.43
- High
- 50.43
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.41%
- Month Change
- 8.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 38.16%
- Year Change
- 21.14%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev