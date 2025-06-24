Devises / EZJ
EZJ: ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan
49.63 USD 0.80 (1.59%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de EZJ a changé de -1.59% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 49.40 et à un maximum de 49.63.
Suivez la dynamique ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
49.40 49.63
Range Annuel
28.65 50.64
- Clôture Précédente
- 50.43
- Ouverture
- 49.57
- Bid
- 49.63
- Ask
- 49.93
- Plus Bas
- 49.40
- Plus Haut
- 49.63
- Volume
- 3
- Changement quotidien
- -1.59%
- Changement Mensuel
- 6.87%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 35.97%
- Changement Annuel
- 19.22%
20 septembre, samedi