Valute / EZJ
EZJ: ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan
49.63 USD 0.80 (1.59%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EZJ ha avuto una variazione del -1.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 49.40 e ad un massimo di 49.63.
Segui le dinamiche di ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
49.40 49.63
Intervallo Annuale
28.65 50.64
- Chiusura Precedente
- 50.43
- Apertura
- 49.57
- Bid
- 49.63
- Ask
- 49.93
- Minimo
- 49.40
- Massimo
- 49.63
- Volume
- 3
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.59%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.87%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 35.97%
- Variazione Annuale
- 19.22%
21 settembre, domenica