EZJ: ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan

49.63 USD 0.80 (1.59%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EZJ ha avuto una variazione del -1.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 49.40 e ad un massimo di 49.63.

Segui le dinamiche di ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
49.40 49.63
Intervallo Annuale
28.65 50.64
Chiusura Precedente
50.43
Apertura
49.57
Bid
49.63
Ask
49.93
Minimo
49.40
Massimo
49.63
Volume
3
Variazione giornaliera
-1.59%
Variazione Mensile
6.87%
Variazione Semestrale
35.97%
Variazione Annuale
19.22%
21 settembre, domenica