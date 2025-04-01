通貨 / EVAX
EVAX: Evaxion Biotech A/S - American Depositary Share
3.00 USD 0.07 (2.39%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EVAXの今日の為替レートは、2.39%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.94の安値と3.14の高値で取引されました。
Evaxion Biotech A/S - American Depositary Shareダイナミクスに従います。
EVAX News
- Evaxion finalizes €3.5 million debt-to-equity deal with EIB
- Evaxion expands R&D pipeline with new vaccine program targeting Group A Streptococcus
- Evaxion to develop new vaccine against Group A Streptococcus
- Evaxion secures Gates Foundation grant for polio vaccine
- H.C. Wainwright maintains Buy on Evaxion Biotech with $14 PT
- Evaxion A/S 2025 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:EVAX)
- Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Evaxion reports progress in cancer vaccine trial, extends cash runway
- Evaxion: Progress Unrecognized By Market And A Catalyst-Full 2025 (NASDAQ:EVAX)
- Evaxion to announce business update and first quarter 2025 financial results on May 27, 2025
- Evaxion at Sidoti Conference: AI-Driven Drug Development Strategy
- Evaxion doses first patient in extension of phase 2 trial exploring the full potential of AI-designed personalized cancer vaccine EVX-01
- Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Evaxion Biotech A/S 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:EVAX)
1日のレンジ
2.94 3.14
1年のレンジ
0.80 9.80
- 以前の終値
- 2.93
- 始値
- 2.95
- 買値
- 3.00
- 買値
- 3.30
- 安値
- 2.94
- 高値
- 3.14
- 出来高
- 78
- 1日の変化
- 2.39%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.70%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 61.29%
- 1年の変化
- -1.96%
