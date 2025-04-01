통화 / EVAX
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
EVAX: Evaxion Biotech A/S - American Depositary Share
3.09 USD 0.09 (3.00%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
EVAX 환율이 오늘 3.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 3.02이고 고가는 3.17이었습니다.
Evaxion Biotech A/S - American Depositary Share 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EVAX News
- Evaxion finalizes €3.5 million debt-to-equity deal with EIB
- Evaxion expands R&D pipeline with new vaccine program targeting Group A Streptococcus
- Evaxion to develop new vaccine against Group A Streptococcus
- Evaxion secures Gates Foundation grant for polio vaccine
- H.C. Wainwright maintains Buy on Evaxion Biotech with $14 PT
- Evaxion A/S 2025 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:EVAX)
- Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Evaxion reports progress in cancer vaccine trial, extends cash runway
- Evaxion: Progress Unrecognized By Market And A Catalyst-Full 2025 (NASDAQ:EVAX)
- Evaxion to announce business update and first quarter 2025 financial results on May 27, 2025
- Evaxion at Sidoti Conference: AI-Driven Drug Development Strategy
- Evaxion doses first patient in extension of phase 2 trial exploring the full potential of AI-designed personalized cancer vaccine EVX-01
- Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Evaxion Biotech A/S 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:EVAX)
일일 변동 비율
3.02 3.17
년간 변동
0.80 9.80
- 이전 종가
- 3.00
- 시가
- 3.10
- Bid
- 3.09
- Ask
- 3.39
- 저가
- 3.02
- 고가
- 3.17
- 볼륨
- 182
- 일일 변동
- 3.00%
- 월 변동
- 11.96%
- 6개월 변동
- 66.13%
- 년간 변동율
- 0.98%
20 9월, 토요일