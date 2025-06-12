クォートセクション
通貨 / ENS
ENS: EnerSys

111.36 USD 3.52 (3.26%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ENSの今日の為替レートは、3.26%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり108.43の安値と111.73の高値で取引されました。

EnerSysダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
108.43 111.73
1年のレンジ
76.57 111.73
以前の終値
107.84
始値
108.44
買値
111.36
買値
111.66
安値
108.43
高値
111.73
出来高
707
1日の変化
3.26%
1ヶ月の変化
10.78%
6ヶ月の変化
22.19%
1年の変化
9.99%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K