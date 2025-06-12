通貨 / ENS
ENS: EnerSys
111.36 USD 3.52 (3.26%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ENSの今日の為替レートは、3.26%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり108.43の安値と111.73の高値で取引されました。
EnerSysダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ENS News
- Applied Industrial's Engineered Solutions Growth Picks Up: More Upside to Come?
- Is Powell Industries' Diversification Into Electric Utility Gaining Traction?
- エナーシスの株価、52週高値の107.50ドルに到達
- Enersys stock hits 52-week high at $107.50
- Enersys stock hits 52-week high at 104.39 USD
- EnerSys: Trying To Recharge Itself (NYSE:ENS)
- Harding Loevner Global Small Companies Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- AOS Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
- ENS vs. EMR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Enersys (ENS) Right Now?
- EnerSys' Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Increase Year Over Year
- Earnings call transcript: EnerSys Q1 2026 earnings beat expectations, stock rises
- Compared to Estimates, EnerSys (ENS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- EnerSys (ENS) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- EnerSys Q1 FY’26 slides: ’EnerGize’ strategy unveiled amid tariff challenges
- Enersys earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- ABB's Electrification Segment Gains Momentum: Will This Continue?
- Graco's Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Sales Increase Y/Y
- ENS or ABBNY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Is Enersys (ENS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- EnerSys to cut 11% of non-production workforce in restructuring plan
- Can ABB's Motion Segment Sustain Growth Amid Softening Orders?
- Electrovaya's Jamestown Facility: The $200 Million Bet On America's Battery Future (ELVA)
- EnerSys: This Quiet Operator Is Banking On A Higher-Margin, Lithium-Driven Future (NYSE:ENS)
1日のレンジ
108.43 111.73
1年のレンジ
76.57 111.73
- 以前の終値
- 107.84
- 始値
- 108.44
- 買値
- 111.36
- 買値
- 111.66
- 安値
- 108.43
- 高値
- 111.73
- 出来高
- 707
- 1日の変化
- 3.26%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 10.78%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 22.19%
- 1年の変化
- 9.99%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K