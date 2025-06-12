QuotazioniSezioni
ENS
ENS: EnerSys

110.00 USD 1.36 (1.22%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ENS ha avuto una variazione del -1.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 109.09 e ad un massimo di 111.73.

Segui le dinamiche di EnerSys. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
109.09 111.73
Intervallo Annuale
76.57 111.73
Chiusura Precedente
111.36
Apertura
111.31
Bid
110.00
Ask
110.30
Minimo
109.09
Massimo
111.73
Volume
577
Variazione giornaliera
-1.22%
Variazione Mensile
9.43%
Variazione Semestrale
20.69%
Variazione Annuale
8.64%
