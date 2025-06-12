Valute / ENS
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ENS: EnerSys
110.00 USD 1.36 (1.22%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ENS ha avuto una variazione del -1.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 109.09 e ad un massimo di 111.73.
Segui le dinamiche di EnerSys. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ENS News
- Applied Industrial's Engineered Solutions Growth Picks Up: More Upside to Come?
- Is Powell Industries' Diversification Into Electric Utility Gaining Traction?
- Il titolo di Enersys raggiunge il massimo di 52 settimane a $107,50
- Enersys stock hits 52-week high at $107.50
- Enersys stock hits 52-week high at 104.39 USD
- EnerSys: Trying To Recharge Itself (NYSE:ENS)
- Harding Loevner Global Small Companies Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- AOS Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
- ENS vs. EMR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Enersys (ENS) Right Now?
- EnerSys' Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Increase Year Over Year
- Earnings call transcript: EnerSys Q1 2026 earnings beat expectations, stock rises
- Compared to Estimates, EnerSys (ENS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- EnerSys (ENS) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- EnerSys Q1 FY’26 slides: ’EnerGize’ strategy unveiled amid tariff challenges
- Enersys earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- ABB's Electrification Segment Gains Momentum: Will This Continue?
- Graco's Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Sales Increase Y/Y
- ENS or ABBNY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Is Enersys (ENS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- EnerSys to cut 11% of non-production workforce in restructuring plan
- Can ABB's Motion Segment Sustain Growth Amid Softening Orders?
- Electrovaya's Jamestown Facility: The $200 Million Bet On America's Battery Future (ELVA)
- EnerSys: This Quiet Operator Is Banking On A Higher-Margin, Lithium-Driven Future (NYSE:ENS)
Intervallo Giornaliero
109.09 111.73
Intervallo Annuale
76.57 111.73
- Chiusura Precedente
- 111.36
- Apertura
- 111.31
- Bid
- 110.00
- Ask
- 110.30
- Minimo
- 109.09
- Massimo
- 111.73
- Volume
- 577
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.22%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.43%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 20.69%
- Variazione Annuale
- 8.64%
20 settembre, sabato