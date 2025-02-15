クォートセクション
通貨 / ELME
株に戻る

ELME: Elme Communities Common Stock

16.93 USD 0.16 (0.95%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ELMEの今日の為替レートは、0.95%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.70の安値と17.01の高値で取引されました。

Elme Communities Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ELME News

1日のレンジ
16.70 17.01
1年のレンジ
13.95 18.08
以前の終値
16.77
始値
16.70
買値
16.93
買値
17.23
安値
16.70
高値
17.01
出来高
1.012 K
1日の変化
0.95%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.06%
6ヶ月の変化
-2.59%
1年の変化
-3.37%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K