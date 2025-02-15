通貨 / ELME
ELME: Elme Communities Common Stock
16.93 USD 0.16 (0.95%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ELMEの今日の為替レートは、0.95%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.70の安値と17.01の高値で取引されました。
Elme Communities Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
16.70 17.01
1年のレンジ
13.95 18.08
- 以前の終値
- 16.77
- 始値
- 16.70
- 買値
- 16.93
- 買値
- 17.23
- 安値
- 16.70
- 高値
- 17.01
- 出来高
- 1.012 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.95%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.06%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -2.59%
- 1年の変化
- -3.37%
