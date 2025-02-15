통화 / ELME
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
ELME: Elme Communities Common Stock
16.83 USD 0.10 (0.59%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ELME 환율이 오늘 -0.59%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 16.81이고 고가는 16.95이었습니다.
Elme Communities Common Stock 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ELME News
- JBG SMITH: The Easy Money Has Been Made (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:JBGS)
- Truist Securities downgrades Elme Communities stock rating to Hold from Buy
- This Apple Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Elme (NYSE:ELME)
- Camden Property Trust stock price target lowered to $123 at Truist Securities
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- Elme Communities (ELME) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Elme (ELME) Q2 Core FFO Rises 4%
- Elme (ELME) Q2 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Equity Residential (EQR) Matches Q2 FFO Estimates
- Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) Surpasses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Fed Ditches 'Data Dependent'
- HOMZ: This Housing Market ETF May Deserve More Attention (NYSEARCA:HOMZ)
- Elme Communities stock target cut to $18 by Truist Securities
- Why Elme Communities Is A Buy At The Right Price (NYSE:ELME)
- Why Intel Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Elme Communities (ELME) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
16.81 16.95
년간 변동
13.95 18.08
- 이전 종가
- 16.93
- 시가
- 16.91
- Bid
- 16.83
- Ask
- 17.13
- 저가
- 16.81
- 고가
- 16.95
- 볼륨
- 964
- 일일 변동
- -0.59%
- 월 변동
- -0.65%
- 6개월 변동
- -3.16%
- 년간 변동율
- -3.94%
20 9월, 토요일