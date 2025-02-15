Currencies / ELME
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ELME: Elme Communities Common Stock
16.97 USD 0.07 (0.41%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ELME exchange rate has changed by 0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.91 and at a high of 17.04.
Follow Elme Communities Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ELME News
- JBG SMITH: The Easy Money Has Been Made (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:JBGS)
- Truist Securities downgrades Elme Communities stock rating to Hold from Buy
- This Apple Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Elme (NYSE:ELME)
- Camden Property Trust stock price target lowered to $123 at Truist Securities
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- Elme Communities (ELME) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Elme (ELME) Q2 Core FFO Rises 4%
- Elme (ELME) Q2 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Equity Residential (EQR) Matches Q2 FFO Estimates
- Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) Surpasses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Fed Ditches 'Data Dependent'
- HOMZ: This Housing Market ETF May Deserve More Attention (NYSEARCA:HOMZ)
- Elme Communities stock target cut to $18 by Truist Securities
- Why Elme Communities Is A Buy At The Right Price (NYSE:ELME)
- Why Intel Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Elme Communities (ELME) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
16.91 17.04
Year Range
13.95 18.08
- Previous Close
- 16.90
- Open
- 16.91
- Bid
- 16.97
- Ask
- 17.27
- Low
- 16.91
- High
- 17.04
- Volume
- 1.736 K
- Daily Change
- 0.41%
- Month Change
- 0.18%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.36%
- Year Change
- -3.14%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%